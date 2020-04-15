Elastic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,682 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 2,754 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.93.

Elastic stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $68.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $265,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,476,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $421,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,250 shares of company stock worth $4,478,225. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 22.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 93,988 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $12,351,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

