Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Rating Reiterated by Aegis

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Aegis in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Aegis’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ekso Bionics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.86.

EKSO opened at $3.60 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $18.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 286.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 534.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,997 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ekso Bionics worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

