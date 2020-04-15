Ediston Property Investment Co PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 0.48 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of EPIC stock opened at GBX 54.55 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.28 million and a PE ratio of 9.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. Ediston Property Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 111.03 ($1.46).

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

