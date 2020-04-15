Ediston Property Investment Co PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 0.48 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of EPIC stock opened at GBX 54.55 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.28 million and a PE ratio of 9.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. Ediston Property Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 111.03 ($1.46).
