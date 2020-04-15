EchoLink Achieves Market Capitalization of $395,433.35 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Huobi and LBank. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $395,433.35 and $27,973.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.84 or 0.04362728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00067466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014850 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005469 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008849 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

