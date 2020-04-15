Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.53. The company has a market cap of $20.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.88.

About Ebiquity (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

