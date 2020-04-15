easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires £151.36 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay bought 22 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 688 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($199.11).

On Tuesday, March 10th, Andrew Findlay purchased 15 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,059 ($13.93) per share, for a total transaction of £158.85 ($208.96).

On Monday, February 10th, Andrew Findlay purchased 10 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($19.49) per share, for a total transaction of £148.20 ($194.95).

EZJ traded down GBX 66.60 ($0.88) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 603.20 ($7.93). 5,069,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.87. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 769.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,211.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EZJ. HSBC set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale raised easyJet to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,144.05 ($15.05).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

