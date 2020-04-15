easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires £151.36 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay bought 22 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 688 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($199.11).
Andrew Findlay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 10th, Andrew Findlay purchased 15 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,059 ($13.93) per share, for a total transaction of £158.85 ($208.96).
- On Monday, February 10th, Andrew Findlay purchased 10 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($19.49) per share, for a total transaction of £148.20 ($194.95).
EZJ traded down GBX 66.60 ($0.88) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 603.20 ($7.93). 5,069,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.87. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 769.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,211.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
