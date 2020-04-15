Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Receives $34.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.92.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of DRE stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $33.71. 115,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,684. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,850,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $141,315,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $78,500,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,162 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,871,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

