Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 1.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.42. 3,807,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,689. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Citigroup lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

