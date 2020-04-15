Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

DUK traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.00. 265,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.45. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

