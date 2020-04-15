DubaiCoin Hits Market Cap of $220,844.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $220,844.00 and approximately $552.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015070 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014590 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005320 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.