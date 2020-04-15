DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Given New GBX 310 Price Target at UBS Group

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from GBX 365 ($4.80) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DS Smith to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 325 ($4.28) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of DS Smith to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut DS Smith to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 353.13 ($4.65).

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of LON SMDS traded down GBX 13.40 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 286.60 ($3.77). 5,119,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 244.80 ($3.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 294.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 349.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. DS Smith’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.