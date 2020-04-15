DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Given New GBX 310 Price Target at UBS Group

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from GBX 365 ($4.80) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DS Smith to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 325 ($4.28) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of DS Smith to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut DS Smith to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 353.13 ($4.65).
Shares of LON SMDS traded down GBX 13.40 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 286.60 ($3.77). 5,119,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 244.80 ($3.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 294.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 349.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46.
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
