Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$39.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$38.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.75 to C$35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$21.93 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$15.21 and a 12-month high of C$36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51.

In other news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.60 per share, with a total value of C$69,201.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,922,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$412,507,230.20. Insiders have bought 607,000 shares of company stock worth $13,152,586 over the last three months.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

