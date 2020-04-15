Dominion Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 11,827 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the average daily volume of 2,956 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

