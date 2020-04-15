Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.61. 158,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.88 and a 200 day moving average of $157.23. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $178.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

