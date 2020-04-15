DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $13,326.38 and $39.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00328219 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00419420 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006248 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000284 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000165 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

