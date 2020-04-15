Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC cut its position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Cal-Maine Foods accounts for 6.8% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.24% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 443.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cleveland Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 47,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,034. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32 and a beta of -0.07. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

