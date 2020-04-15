Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 2,035 Shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. St. Joe makes up approximately 7.6% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.57% of St. Joe worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in St. Joe by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,934,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

NYSE:JOE traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,721. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. St. Joe Co has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 21.12%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.