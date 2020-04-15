DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $47.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. DISH Network has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $408,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $447,515.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,170. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.