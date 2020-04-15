Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for 2.2% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,951,000 after purchasing an additional 595,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,749,000 after buying an additional 594,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,654,000 after acquiring an additional 304,935 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,980,000 after acquiring an additional 412,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,675,000 after buying an additional 109,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.72. 1,626,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

