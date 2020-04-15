Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Gap Up to $33.88

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.81, but opened at $33.88. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X shares last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 1,243,847 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 611.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

