Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $11.93

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.84, but opened at $11.93. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 2,003,793 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. Canal Insurance CO boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

