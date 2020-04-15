Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 23rd

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, April 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNUG opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $105.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $11,142,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,130,000.

