Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 23rd

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, April 23rd. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) by 1,725.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

