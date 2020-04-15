Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,967 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average volume of 3,559 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

FAZ traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,137. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $77.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

