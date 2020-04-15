Digital Insurance Token Reaches Market Cap of $412,943.81 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $412,943.81 and $26.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00797495 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001960 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

