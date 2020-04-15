DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $7.14, 3,089,060 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,031,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DNB Markets cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.
The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of -0.05.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,862 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 443,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of DHT by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 854,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.
DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.