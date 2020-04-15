DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $7.14, 3,089,060 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,031,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DNB Markets cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Get DHT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of -0.05.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,862 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 443,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of DHT by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 854,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.