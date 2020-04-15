DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.35.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM traded up $14.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.90. The company had a trading volume of 53,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,098. DexCom has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.32 and its 200-day moving average is $220.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $120,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,471 shares of company stock valued at $25,602,601 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $3,062,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.