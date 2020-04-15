Deutsche Bank Lowers Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $72.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 102.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

DFS stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

