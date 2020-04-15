Denison Mines (TSE:DML) PT Lowered to C$0.90

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 111.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Denison Mines from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Denison Mines from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of DML stock opened at C$0.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $261.35 million and a PE ratio of -13.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.52. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.75.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

