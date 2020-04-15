Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Given New C$0.35 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.60 to C$0.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

DML has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

TSE:DML traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.43. 1,319,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.52. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$0.74. The company has a market cap of $261.35 million and a PE ratio of -13.87.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.