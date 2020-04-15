Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.72.

Shares of DE stock opened at $138.13 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.23. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

