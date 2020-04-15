Decentralized Machine Learning Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,163.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $108,398.42 and approximately $10,163.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning’s launch date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

