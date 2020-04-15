DecentBet (DBET) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $252,941.28 and $20.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014847 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.03 or 0.02762054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00221982 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.