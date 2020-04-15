Davita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Davita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

DVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Davita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Get Davita alerts:

Shares of DVA opened at $76.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14. Davita has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Davita will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Davita in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 61.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 350.7% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.