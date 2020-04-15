David L. Grinnell Sells 947 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $388,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David L. Grinnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.05, for a total transaction of $374,112.35.

SAM traded up $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.15. The company had a trading volume of 136,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,881. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.53. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $258.34 and a 52 week high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Boston Beer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.23.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

