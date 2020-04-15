Datawallet Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $103,779.38 and $10,642.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, BitForex, IDEX and Bibox. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.02771487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00223883 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, Exmo, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

