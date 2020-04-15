DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRK traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. 1,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.03. DATATRAK International has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

