Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of DDOG opened at $38.91 on Monday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $518,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,028 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,158.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,068.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,213,574 shares of company stock worth $48,473,991.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. IA Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,018,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,496.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,336 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,886,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,685,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

