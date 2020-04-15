Datacoin (DTC) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $10,665.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004355 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001140 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000508 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047377 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

