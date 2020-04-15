DATA (DTA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, DATA has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, DDEX and Bibox. DATA has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $43,974.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014840 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.13 or 0.02762965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00222445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Huobi, UEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

