Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Danaher might benefit from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), shareholder-friendly policies and inorganic activities, going forward. For instance, the Biopharma buyout is anticipated to strengthen the Life Sciences segment. It anticipates revenues to grow 3% in first-quarter 2020, while expects core revenues (on a non-GAAP basis) to be up 4.5%. Strong momentum across Radiometer, Cepheid, Pall and ChemTreat businesses are predicted to boost results of the three segments. However, the coronavirus outbreak is likely to hurt demand for Danaher’s more instrument-oriented businesses in the first quarter. It has also withdrawn projections for 2020. In the past three months, Danaher’s shares have recorded a decline, which is narrower than that of the industry. Earnings estimates have been lowered for 2020 in the past 60 days.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.18.

DHR stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $151.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,000. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

