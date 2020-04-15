Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.18.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $152.19. 140,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,000. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The firm has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.27 and a 200-day moving average of $147.16.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

