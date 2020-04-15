Daimler’s (DDAIF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung fur Daimler auf Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 40 Euro belassen. Das am meisten diskutierte Risiko bezuglich der Bilanzen der Autobauer sei nach der Liquiditat deren hauseigene Finanzierungsgesellschaften, schrieb Analyst Philippe Houchois in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie zu europaischen Herstellern. Bei Daimler kritisiert er den Verschuldungsgrad im Vergleich zu den Wettbewerbern. Dabei verwies er auf den geringen freien Barmittelfluss und hohe Ausschuttungen./ck/mis

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2020 / 15:06 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.04.2020 / 19:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” Jefferies Financial Group’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.20.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. 42,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,912. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Daimler had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $52.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that Daimler will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

