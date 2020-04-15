Dai (DAI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.39 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC and AirSwap. Dai has a market cap of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.02771487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00223883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, DDEX, OasisDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, AirSwap, YoBit, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.