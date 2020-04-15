DAEX (DAX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $706,950.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One DAEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $706,950.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAEX has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00055061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.04357888 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005471 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008845 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.