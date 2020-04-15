Cytosorbents Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,330 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 773% compared to the typical volume of 267 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSO shares. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Shares of CTSO opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.46. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 209.92% and a negative net margin of 77.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 4,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 417,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.