Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Lowered to $125.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.88.

NYSE:CMI opened at $148.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.89. Cummins has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

