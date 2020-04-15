Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Lowered to $125.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.
CMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.88.
NYSE:CMI opened at $148.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.89. Cummins has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73.
In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
