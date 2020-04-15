Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) shot up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.10, 78,173 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 247,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUE. ValuEngine raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,061.22% and a negative return on equity of 115.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.