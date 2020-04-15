CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRT.UN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$12.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE CRT.UN opened at C$12.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.14 and a 1 year high of C$17.22.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

