CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Price Target Cut to $0.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $0.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Capital One Financial cut shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

CCLP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. 185,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,088. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $35.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.43. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

